India will be an important pillar of post-coronavirus global economic recovery: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said India will be an important pillar of the post-coronavirus global economic recovery and that the road map for winning the battle against the pandemic lies in countries restarting the economy and strengthening cooperative federalism.
Addressing an event, he said that India has set the tone for global collaboration to deal with the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AGENCIES)
