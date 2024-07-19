PM regularly reviewing security situation in Jammu region: Dr Jitendra

‘New strategy to combat terrorism has been implemented’

Avtar Bhat

KISHTWAR, July 19: Maintaining that Government is seriously concerned over rise in terror incidents in the Jammu region over the past few weeks, Union Minister in PMO with Independent Charge of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regularly reviewing the security situation of the UT and a new strategy has been adopted to neutralise terrorists.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a public darbar here, Dr Jitendra Singh said Village Defence Guards (VDGs), which have played a crucial role in counter-terrorism efforts in this belt, will be revived in the region. He said Government is seriously thinking in this regard.

“Some incidents that took place in Doda district recently, the Government has taken serious action to weed out terrorism. The Prime Minister himself is regularly reviewing and monitoring the situation, apart from armed forces and paramilitary forces,” Dr Jitendra Singh said.

“A new strategy to combat terrorists has been implemented but the details cannot be disclosed publicly,” he said while revealing BJP Government’s commitment to weed out terrorism.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who inaugurated a sanitary napkin manufacturing unit in the mountainous district, emphasized that not only are VDGs being reinstated but new units are also being considered for deployment in sensitive areas.

“We are seriously considering the revival of VDGs and potentially establishing new units in sensitive areas where they are needed,” he said.

The Minister said the VDGs will be equipped with modern weapons, including Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs). “The Government is committed to this as VDGs have played a commendable role in combating terrorism in the region,” he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the sanitary pads manufacturing unit was opened under the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to promote natural and sanitary hygiene among women and girls in remote areas of the region.

Dr Jitendra Singh also said that Kishtwar is expected to generate 8,000 megawatts of electricity in the near future. Kishtwar will also have an airstrip to connect it with the rest of the country, he added.

The event commenced with a warm welcome address by Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr. Devansh Yadav.

Various public representatives, including former Member of Legislative Assembly and BJP general secretary, Sunil Sharma besides others presented the demands and aspirations of the people. Their speeches highlighted the pressing issues and needs of the region, seeking the Minister’s intervention for swift resolution.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering, Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed his gratitude to the people of Kishtwar for their continued trust and support, which has led to his election for a consecutive third term. He took this opportunity to recount the numerous milestones achieved by the Central Government in the region since 2014.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted several key developmental initiatives undertaken by the Union Government including the establishment of colleges under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), roads under PMGSY, alongside various self-employment schemes aimed at empowering the educated youth of the region. He observed that these initiatives have markedly transformed the nation improving the quality of life and economic opportunities for its residents.

A significant portion of Dr. Singh’s address focused on the ongoing hydroelectric power projects in the region. He underscored the impartial employment opportunities provided to the local skilled youth and the promise of Kishtwar becoming a national hub of power generation with an impressive 8000 MW HEP generation capacity. Projects such as the Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project, DUL Hasti HEP Phase 2, Kwar, and Keru HEPP were cited as exemplary developments executed by joint ventures like CVPP, setting a new benchmark for regional growth.

Responding to the demands presented by the public representatives, Dr. Singh assured that the Central Government is dedicated to addressing these issues in a timely manner. He emphasized the Government’s direct engagement with the district administration to ensure the smooth execution of various projects.

He proudly highlighted the extensive network of roads developed in the district, which stands as a testament to the region’s growth and modernization.

Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated his commitment to sustaining the developmental momentum in the district and the broader region. He praised the Union Government’s continuous efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister to foster sustainable development.

Training programmes, capacity-building schemes, and credit-linked/subsidy linked employment generation schemes for youth and women were highlighted as key initiatives driving progress and empowerment.

He urged the people to actively participate in the effective implementation of these initiatives and schemes, ensuring maximum benefit and inclusive growth.

Earlier, Dr. Jitendra Singh visited the Rural Haat near the RDD Office Block Kishtwar, where he inaugurated FIEM Foundation’s Sanitary Pads Unit sponsored under CSR for Lakhpati Didis/SHG members of JKNRLM, a significant development for women’s health and sanitation in presence of DC Kishtwar, Dr Devansh Yadav and other prominent persons.

The event was marked by a welcome address from Lakhpati Didis/ SHG Members of JKNRLM Kishtwar, highlighting the importance of the initiative. Dr. Jitendra Singh also inspected the Rural Haat Canteen and enjoyed a special tea prepared by Lakhpati Didi.

In a gesture of support for local entrepreneurship, Dr. Jitendra Singh distributed sewing machines to SHG members. He emphasized the importance of the sanitary pad unit, not only for improving women’s health but also for providing livelihood opportunities to Lakhpati Didis.

Dr. Jitendra Singh’s visit to Kishtwar underscored the Central Government’s unwavering commitment to the region’s progress. The event highlighted significant achievements, ongoing projects, and future plans, promising a brighter and more prosperous future for Kishtwar and its people.