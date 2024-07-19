Home Secy gets addl charge of DMRRR

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: The Government assigned the charge of Administrative Secretary Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department to Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home Department in addition to his own duties.

Anil Koul, Administrative Secretary Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Construction Department has been asked to report to the General Administration Department till further orders.