Passengers face tough time as global Microsoft outage hits airline operations in J&K as well

*6 flights each at Jammu, Sgr airports cancelled

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, July 19: Six flights each at Jammu and Srinagar Airports were cancelled while several others were delayed due to global Microsoft outage that led to technical and operational disruptions of several airlines across India and world.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Sources at Jammu Airport told Excelsior that several flights were disrupted following the outage of Microsoft while three arrival and as many departure flights were cancelled, causing hardship to the passengers. They said the technical problem started around 1100 hours and long queues were seen in front of check-in counters and baggage screening points in the airport.

Similarly, several flights got delayed and six (three arrival and 3 departure) flights had to be cancelled at Srinagar Airport. These comprise IndiGo and SpiceJet flights. Due to global Microsoft outage, services like booking, check-in and boarding processes, including issuance of boarding passes, were being carried out manually which led to long queues at the airport.

Director Jammu Airport, Sanjeev Kumar Garg told Excelsior that 2 flights from Jammu to Srinagar, 2 from Srinagar to Jammu, 1 from Delhi to Jammu and 1 from Jammu to Delhi were cancelled after 4:40 PM due to error in Microsoft server. He said all these flights were of IndiGo Airlines. Few flights were also slightly delayed due to the outage, he added.

Giving details of flights disruption at Srinagar Airport, Javed Anjum (Director Airport) shared that six flights (4 of Indigo and 2 of SpiceJet) had to be cancelled due to outage while some flights were also delayed. The cancelled flights comprise 3 departures and as many arrivals. He said operations of only IndiGo and SpiceJet were affected as both the airlines have same service provider i.e. Microsoft.

Earlier in the day, IndiGo in an update on X said, “Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted.” “We are all hands-on decks and are working to restore stability and normalcy. Our digital team is also coordinating closely with Microsoft Azure to resolve these issues swiftly,” it stated.

SpiceJet also said it is experiencing technical challenges with its service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and managing booking functionalities. “As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports,” it stated.