Over 11,000 perform darshan, heavy rains lash yatra area

JAMMU, July 19: On the 21st day of pilgrimage, over 11,000 yatris drawn from different parts of the country paid obeisance to naturally formed Ice Shivlingam in Himalayan cave situated in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district while a fresh batch of 4821 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here, early this morning towards twin base camps of Nunwan -Pahalgam and Baltal- Sonamarg in Kashmir valley under tight security arrangements in a cavalcade of 150 light and heavy motor vehicles.

Officials said that on the 21st day of pilgrimage, 11,231 yatris performed darshan at holy cave in Lidder Valley of South Kashmir situated at a height of 3888 meters from twin tracks of Baltal and Chandanwari as well as special chopper services.

All the pilgrims after performing their darshan at cave shrine started their return journey towards the Baltal base camp and Panchtarni haltage camp. Officials said the weather in entire cave shrine area remained partially cloudy during the day but it rained cats and dogs in the evening. However, yatra had stopped by that time.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police cops returned Rs 10,000 to a female pilgrim who had forgot her purse near holy cave today. Their exemplary honesty was appreciated by the yatris and staff.

With 11,231 pilgrims paying obeisance at cave shrine today the total number of pilgrims visiting holy cave in last 21 days since the yatra started on June 29 has touched 3,74,603, officials said.

They said that out of the 11,231 pilgrims who visited cave shrine today included 7102 male, 2508 females, 125 children, 94 Sadhus, one Sadhvi and 1401 service providers and security forces jawans.

Officials said the 52 -day long yatra is going smoothly with pilgrims in high spirits. They are also appreciating the arrangements made by the J&K Government, Shrine Board and Langar organizations enroute.

Officials said that the yatris who reached the twin base camps yesterday started their onwards sojourn towards holy cave early this morning. They said out of 3.74 lakh pilgrims majority have returned to their home States while others are on way.

Officials said that out of 4821 yatris who left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here early this morning towards twin base camps in Kashmir valley included 3232 male, 1488 females, eight children, 63 Sadhus and nine Sadhvis. All of them have reached the twin base camps by this evening where from they will leave towards holy cave early tomorrow morning.

The 52 -day annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji will culminate on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan falling on August 19 when holy mace of Lord Shiva being carried by its sole custodian, Mahant Deependra Giri Ji will reach cave shrine from its abode Dashnmai Akhara, Srinagar in a traditional way.