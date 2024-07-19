LG heads 3 Tourism Dev Authorities, CS six, Admn Secy Tourism 12

Govt reconstitutes all 21 TDAs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: The Government today reconstituted 21 Tourism Development Authorities, three of which will be headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha himself, six by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and 12 by the Administrative Secretary Tourism Department.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

An order to this effect was issued tonight by the General Administration Department.

The Lieutenant Governor will head Patnitop, Pahalgam and Gulmarg Development Authorities, the order said.

Six Tourism Development Authorities which will be headed by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo include Doodhpathri, Sonamarg, Lolab-Bangus-Dangyari, Bhaderwah, Surinsar-Mansar and Bani-Basohli.

Click here for full order

Twelve Tourism Development Authorities will be headed by the Administrative Secretary Tourism Department.

They are Aharbal, Hygam-Ningli-Tarzoo, Kokernag, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, Shopian Dubjan Peer-Ki-Gali, Verinag, Wullar-Manasbal, Yousmarg, Billawar-Duggan (Lakhanpur-Sarthal) and Tosa-Maidan,

The members of these Development Authorities shall hold officer for a period of two years, the order read.

In the Tourism Development Authorities headed by the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Secretary, the Administrative Secretaries of Finance, Tourism and Planning, Development and Monitoring Department will be Members.

The Director Tourism of concerned division and the concerned Deputy Commissioner will be members of all the Development Authorities.

The Tourism Development Authorities have been established in terms of Jammu and Kashmir Development Authority Act, 1970.