The Plight of FMGs

The recent decision by the Jammu and Kashmir Medical Council to extend the internship duration for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) from one year to two has sparked considerable concern and unrest among students who have completed their education in countries such as Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Russia. This sudden shift in policy, especially for those who graduated before the Russia-Ukraine conflict, appears both arbitrary and unjust, prompting an urgent need for clarity and consistency in the rules governing medical internships. The NMC has mandated a two-year internship only for those students whose education was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic or the Russia-Ukraine war. This rule aimed to address the gaps in clinical training caused by these extraordinary circumstances. However, many FMGs in Jammu and Kashmir who completed their degrees on time and cleared the MCI screening test are now subjected to this extended internship, causing significant distress and confusion.

The discrepancy in the application of internship rules seems to be more an issue of misinterpretation than a necessity dictated by educational shortcomings. FMGs who passed the MCI exam and commenced their internships are seeing their peers from the same batch who are required to serve an additional year. This not only disrupts their career progression but also undermines the validity of their qualifications and the examinations they have cleared. The students’ demands are simple: a fair and transparent application of the NMC guidelines, which clearly state that the extended internship applies only to those whose education was directly affected by the pandemic or the war. The administrative challenges cited by the J&K Medical Council, including the temporary absence of the Dean of Medical Colleges in Kashmir, should not become a barrier to resolving this pressing issue. The new dean should take immediate steps to investigate and address the students’ grievances. His commitment to promptly looking into the matter is a welcome sign, but swift action is needed. The relevant authorities must act decisively to rectify this situation, restoring confidence and stability to the careers of these FMGs.