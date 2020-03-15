PM proposes COVID19 Emergency Fund

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday proposed to create an emergency fund, to meet the challenges posed by the spread of Novel Coronavirus.

”I propose we create a COVID-19 Emergency Fund. This could be based on voluntary contributions from all of us. India can start with an initial offer of 10 million US dollars for this fund,” he said.

The Prime Minister was interacting with SAARC leaders via video-conferencing this evening, in a bid to chalk out a common strategy to tide over the viral infection.

"We are assembling a Rapid Response team of doctors and specialists in India, along with testing kits and other equipment. They will be on stand-by, to be placed at your disposal, if required," Mr Modi said.