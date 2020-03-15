No curtains, blankets in trains amid coronavirus outbreak: Railways

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Railways has issued orders to all its zones to withdraw blankets and curtains from AC coaches as they are not washed every day.

Other items in the bed roll, including bedsheets, towels and pillow covers, are washed every day, it said.

The railway board has also instructed that the minimum temperature in the coaches be set at 24-25 degrees Celsius.

“Adequate publicity should be given regarding this precautionary measure so that passengers are suitability prepared,” it said.

“All curtains and spare blankets to be washed, dried and stored in clean and dry storage facility. 100 per cent fresh washed linen to be provided in sealed packets as per existing instructions,” it said. (AGENCIES)