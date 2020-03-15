Pakistan breaks truce in Poonch, India retaliates

JAMMU : Pakistani troops on Sunday yet again violated the ceasefire by firing unprovoked along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence spokesman here said that Pakistan violated ceasefire in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch this afternoon

“Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by small arms firing and shelling with mortars along LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors in District Poonch,” he added.

The spokesman said that Indian Army is retaliating befittingly while no injury or damage has been reported so far on the Indian side.

