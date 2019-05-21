PM pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 28th death anniversary.

”Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary,” Mr Modi tweeted.

Earlier this morning, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Vice-President Hamid Ansari, Former

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi

and AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tributes to the leader.

Dr Singh, Dr Ansari and Mr Mukherjee, along with Ms Gandhi, Mr Gandhi and Ms Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary here at Veer Bhumi.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21 in 1991 and the day is also observed as Anti-terrorism Day.

