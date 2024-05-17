PM Modi’s visionary abrogation of Art 370 transforms J&K : Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

BEHRAMPUR (PUNJAB) May 16: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that Jammu and Kashmir stands holistically transformed post abrogation of Article 370 during the past nearly five years with remarkable turnaround discernible in the overall situation, infrastructural development and implementation of the various welfare schemes.

“In the wake of unwavering dedication and strategic initiatives taken by visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Union Territory has ushered in an era of stability, development, and unity”, Devender Rana said while addressing a public meetings as part of the election campaign for the BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Punjab Parliamentary Constituency Dinesh Singh Babbu along with former Minister Rajiv Jasrotia, DDC Vice Chairman Jammu Suraj Singh and Surinder Singh Gilli.

He said the BJP’s commitment to inclusive governance as per Prime Minister’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas has fostered a sense of belonging with renewed spirit of confidence among people. So much so that the political entities believing in separatism have also now realized the futility of their misadventure and shown intent to join the mainstream. This is a huge shift in the political landscape, all because of the firm leadership at the Centre and unflinching support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the initiatives for bringing lasting peace in once trouble torn state, he said, adding that the people are for the first time having a feel of being at the centre stage of various schemes aimed at ameliorating their lot.

He said the past decade has witnessed the Modi Government surmounting numerous challenges on domestic and global fronts, and the next five years are going to be an unprecedented era of holistic development, economic growth and social harmony, leading the Nation to become Vishavguru.

Rana explained the schemes and historic initiatives taken by the Prime Minister Modi led BJP Government in the past ten years with an objective to benefit and uplift the poor and downtrodden in the society by empowering them and equitably developing them. The growth and stability earned the country huge global attention, making every Indian proud of the state India has gained across the continents, he added.

He also made a mention of path breaking initiatives taken across Jammu and Kashmir with an avowed objective of ensuring development, creating infrastructural facilities, strengthening utility services and giving fillip to growth as a result of massive investments. He said the investments are going to manifest in industrialization on a mega scale thus opening vistas of opportunities for economic empowerment and generation of jobs for professionals, technocrats, educated unemployed besides skilled and unskilled workforce. He said the Union Territory is at the threshold of a new era of peace and progress as per Naya Jammu Kashmir vision of the Prime Minister with tourism booming, gardens blooming, stone pelting becoming nightmare of the past and new hope emerging among the people about next five years focusing on sustaining the gains of the peace with development and economic prosperity getting new wings, he asserted.

Seeking votes for the BJP nominee for Gurdaspur constituency, Rana said this will support the Prime Minister’s vision of taking India to the highest pinnacles of progress and development. This will also strengthen his resolve to make Viksit Bharat by 2047, he maintained.

Among others who were present included Ashok Singh Manhas, Sanjay Gupta, Ajay Gupta, Aditya Gupta, Balbir Singh, Sangram Singh and Ajay Singh.