Pegasus FC celebrates AFC Grassroots Football Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 16: Pegasus Football Club, a leading football club in Jammu hosted an unforgettable celebration in honour of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Grassroots Football Day. The event held at BOMIS grounds in Jammu, witnessed the participation of 100 enthusiastic young footballers who immersed themselves in the joy of the beautiful game.

Under the watchful guidance of Head Coach Rohit Salgotra and the dedicated efforts of Club Manager Deepanshu, along with coaches Imran, Rizwan, and Aakash, the day was filled with excitement, learning, and camaraderie. Volunteers also played a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth execution of the event, contributing to its resounding success.

From exhilarating matches to skill-building exercises, every moment was brimming with energy and enthusiasm. As the day drew to a close, the highlight of the event unfolded with the distribution of medals and certificates to all the participants, recognizing their dedication and passion for football.

It was a heart-warming sight to witness the pride and joy on the faces of these budding athletes as they celebrated for their efforts.