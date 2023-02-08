New Delhi, Feb 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament on Wednesday.
The prime minister was seen wearing a light blue “sadri” jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning.
The jacket Modi was wearing was made of material recycled from plastic bottles, officials said.
PM Modi Wears Jacket Made Of Material Recycled From Plastic Bottles
New Delhi, Feb 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament on Wednesday.