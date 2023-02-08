PM Modi Wears Jacket Made Of Material Recycled From Plastic Bottles

By
Daily Excelsior
-

New Delhi, Feb 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles to Parliament on Wednesday.
The prime minister was seen wearing a light blue “sadri” jacket as he sat in the Rajya Sabha in the morning.
The jacket Modi was wearing was made of material recycled from plastic bottles, officials said.