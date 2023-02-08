EMPLOYMENT (08-02-2023)

Job opportunity
Accountants
2 Males & 1 Female
Having knowledge of Accounts, Tally, Excel, & Word & GST
Send your resume to
pancopy786@gmail.com
Required
Required experienced Chef for Restaturant
Handsome Salary
20K to 25K
Contact: 9622215516
Required Teachers
General Science
(Physics, Chemistry, Biology)
For JKSSB, SSC, etc
For Interview Call on
9906187157, 01912583256
Or
Send cv @
careeradda247udh@gmail.com
Required
Sales Executive, IT technician
Digital Manager
(Experience in GEM)
SPSM ENTERPRISES
+91 8899664922
96/A Sainik Colony, Jammu
Timings
1pm-5pm mon-sat
Job Job Job
Required
Marketing Executives
Salary
Rs 15000+Incentive +TA
Qualification
Graduate with Good Communication skills
Call 9906006644
100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa
Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc
Interested candidates or agents call
On this number: 6006784832/7051962836
Required
Helper Salesman
7000 P/M 8000 P/M
Time 10 AM to 8.30 PM
For Kumar & Kumar Sports
Shivaji Chowk, Nanak
Nagar/Jammu
PH : 0191-3555370
Job Vacancy
Hotel Staff Required Tsokar Retreat Leh
1. Executive All Rounder (Chef) – 1 No.
2. CDP-Indian – 1 No.
3. Receptionist- 1 No.
4. Service Staff- 2 No.
5. Housekeeping Captain- 1 No.
Email: tsokarretreat@gmail.com
Contact : 9906578663, 9906088000
WhatsApp: 9419178663, 9906088000
Upper Tukcha Road, Leh 194101
Required
Staff for clothing store
1. Salesman/ sales girl
2. Cashier Bazar
software knowing.
3.Security Gaurd
4. Helpers.
5.Housekeeping.
@ Trikuta Nagar Jammu
Send resumes @
mahajanrakesh333@yahoo.com. 7451886000
Job Vacancy in Shanker Indstries Samba
Name of Posts
1. Accountant :- 2 post female.
Interview Date and Time
Date 08/02/2023, 09/02/2023, and 10/02/2023
Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1,
Sidco Samba 9906044364,
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
REQUIRED
OFFICE COORDINATOR
(MASTERS IN SOCIOLOGY/ SOCIAL WORK)
COMPUTER OPERATOR
(MUST HAVE SUFFICIENT KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER)
HELPER (FOR OFFICE WORK)
Send your resume on following email
Email: – Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com
Contact: – 9469128011,
9541652188, 9149910479
STAFF REQUIRED
Staff required for a new
electric vehicle Showroom.
1. Sales Executive – 02
2. Service Engineer – 01
3. EDP Executive – 01
4. House Keeping – 01
Contact: 7006809966
Glomundane Services opc pvt ltd.
Urgent requirement:-
1 Marketing person (field job)
2 Tellecaller (Female)
Salary depends on last CTC.
Walk in interview
6005410661
167A gandhinagar near shiv mandir
LOOKING FOR A PART/ FULL TIME INCOME
Be a Financial Expert and Earn upto Rs. 25000 Per Month + Career opportunity
For more details,
Contact: 9419269169, 6006624171
Required
REQUIRED ACCOUNTS KNOWLEDGE MANAGER HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER
AT 405-C SAINIK COLONY JAMMU. 7006441048
PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO NEARBY CANDIDATE OF SAINIK COLONY JAMMU.
Urgent Required
1 Work Supervisor, Mechanic, Accountant
2 Telly caller, Receptionist, Counsellor.
3 Computer operation, Salesman, Floor Executive.
4 Security guard part time & full time packing boys, Helper.
5 Hotels & Restaurant Staff.m/f
Eligibility 8th 10th 12th & graduation can also apply
Interview 8 Feb to 9 Feb
Call 6006796637
100% placement job jammu