EMPLOYMENT (08-02-2023)

Job opportunity

Accountants

2 Males & 1 Female

Having knowledge of Accounts, Tally, Excel, & Word & GST

Send your resume to

pancopy786@gmail.com

Required

Required experienced Chef for Restaturant

Handsome Salary

20K to 25K

Contact: 9622215516

Required Teachers

General Science

(Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

For JKSSB, SSC, etc

For Interview Call on

9906187157, 01912583256

Or

Send cv @

careeradda247udh@gmail.com

Required

Sales Executive, IT technician

Digital Manager

(Experience in GEM)

SPSM ENTERPRISES

+91 8899664922

96/A Sainik Colony, Jammu

Timings

1pm-5pm mon-sat

Job Job Job

Required

Marketing Executives

Salary

Rs 15000+Incentive +TA

Qualification

Graduate with Good Communication skills

Call 9906006644

100% Guarantee on work visa or education visa, tourist visa

Required male /female candidates for Canada , Switzerland, United Kingdom, Croatia, Portugal, Malaysia, Singapore, Kuwait, Dubai etc

Interested candidates or agents call

On this number: 6006784832/7051962836

Required

Helper Salesman

7000 P/M 8000 P/M

Time 10 AM to 8.30 PM

For Kumar & Kumar Sports

Shivaji Chowk, Nanak

Nagar/Jammu

PH : 0191-3555370

Job Vacancy

Hotel Staff Required Tsokar Retreat Leh

1. Executive All Rounder (Chef) – 1 No.

2. CDP-Indian – 1 No.

3. Receptionist- 1 No.

4. Service Staff- 2 No.

5. Housekeeping Captain- 1 No.

Email: tsokarretreat@gmail.com

Contact : 9906578663, 9906088000

WhatsApp: 9419178663, 9906088000

Upper Tukcha Road, Leh 194101

Required

Staff for clothing store

1. Salesman/ sales girl

2. Cashier Bazar

software knowing.

3.Security Gaurd

4. Helpers.

5.Housekeeping.

@ Trikuta Nagar Jammu

Send resumes @

mahajanrakesh333@yahoo.com. 7451886000

Job Vacancy in Shanker Indstries Samba

Name of Posts

1. Accountant :- 2 post female.

Interview Date and Time

Date 08/02/2023, 09/02/2023, and 10/02/2023

Interview Time 3:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES -1,

Sidco Samba 9906044364,

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

REQUIRED

OFFICE COORDINATOR

(MASTERS IN SOCIOLOGY/ SOCIAL WORK)

COMPUTER OPERATOR

(MUST HAVE SUFFICIENT KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER)

HELPER (FOR OFFICE WORK)

Send your resume on following email

Email: – Swaranshpharmaceuticals@gmail.com

Contact: – 9469128011,

9541652188, 9149910479

STAFF REQUIRED

Staff required for a new

electric vehicle Showroom.

1. Sales Executive – 02

2. Service Engineer – 01

3. EDP Executive – 01

4. House Keeping – 01

Contact: 7006809966

Glomundane Services opc pvt ltd.

Urgent requirement:-

1 Marketing person (field job)

2 Tellecaller (Female)

Salary depends on last CTC.

Walk in interview

6005410661

167A gandhinagar near shiv mandir

LOOKING FOR A PART/ FULL TIME INCOME

Be a Financial Expert and Earn upto Rs. 25000 Per Month + Career opportunity

For more details,

Contact: 9419269169, 6006624171

Required

REQUIRED ACCOUNTS KNOWLEDGE MANAGER HAVING KNOWLEDGE OF COMPUTER

AT 405-C SAINIK COLONY JAMMU. 7006441048

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN TO NEARBY CANDIDATE OF SAINIK COLONY JAMMU.

Urgent Required

1 Work Supervisor, Mechanic, Accountant

2 Telly caller, Receptionist, Counsellor.

3 Computer operation, Salesman, Floor Executive.

4 Security guard part time & full time packing boys, Helper.

5 Hotels & Restaurant Staff.m/f

Eligibility 8th 10th 12th & graduation can also apply

Interview 8 Feb to 9 Feb

Call 6006796637

100% placement job jammu