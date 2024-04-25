PM Modi Trying To Break The Country, Alleges Farooq

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to break the country.

Speaking to party workers at Congress headquarters in Srinagar, Abdullah said that Prime Minister Modi’s recent speech in Rajasthan against the Muslims of the country has shaken him.

He was canvassing for his party’s candidate Aga Ruhullah who filed his nomination papers for Srinagar Lok Sabha seat today.

The NC President said that the Prime Minister has to safeguard all people of the country under the constitution of the Nation.

“Whoever will become the Prime Minister of the country is a father figure for all and he never has to differentiate the people with their colour, creed or religion, food or clothes whether one belongs to his party or not”, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister remarked.

“I was disappointed by the PM’s speech as he is trying to break the country”, he alleged.

“Whosoever, including Hindu, Muslim and Christian are the citizens of the country. The INDIA alliance is against creating a wedge between the sects of the country,” Farooq said.

Abdullah said the INDIA alliance was formed just to safeguard the identity and the constitution of India which faces danger.

“INDIA alliance is for safeguarding the country’s secular fabrics and the constitution provided by Dr Ambedkar”, the NC President added.

Abdullah recalled the day when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came to Kashmir from Kanyakumari amid snowfall during his yatra and assured people here that he came here just to ease the pain and troubles facing the people of Kashmir.

He said the INDIA alliance will emerge victorious in Delhi and safeguard the constitution of Dr Ambedkar. (Agencies)