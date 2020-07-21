PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit tomorrow

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit, an event which will see discussions on India-US cooperation and their relationship in a post-pandemic world.

The virtual summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council and this year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the council.

The theme for this year’s India Ideas Summit is ‘Building a Better Future’, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

The summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society, it pointed out.

Other key speakers at the summit include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.

“The summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world,” the statement said. (AGENCIES)