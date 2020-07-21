Two Army soldiers injured in landmine blast in Rajouri

JAMMU : Two Army soldiers suffered injuries in a landmine blast in Noweshra area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials sources here said on Tuesday.

They said at 0800 hours, two jawans sustained blast injuries while on duty in forward area of Kalal in sector Nowshera.

“One of the injured jawan was airlifted to Army Hospital Udhampur while another was admitted to Army Hospital Rajouri,” said sources. (AGENCIES)