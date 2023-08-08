PM Modi Takes Dig At Opposition Alliance Ahead Of No-Confidence Motion

New Delhi, Aug 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition is a reflection of mutual distrust among INDIA bloc parties as they want to test who is with their proposal and who is not, sources said.

In his address to party MPs at the BJP parliamentary meeting, he described the opposition alliance as ‘ghamandia’ (marked by arrogance) and congratulated the party’s Rajya Sabha members for the “semi-final” win in voting on the Delhi services bill.

Modi, sources said, noted that some opposition members had described the voting in Rajya Sabha as a semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as he exuded confidence about the BJP’s prospects in the national elections. (AGENCIES)