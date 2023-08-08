ASPEE Opens a New Factory Unit at Balwada Gujarat to enhance Increasing Demand

ASPEE, a pioneer in the field of agricultural equipment, is all set to launch its new factory at Balwada, Gujarat. This new factory unit will aid ASPEE’s mission of developing more sophisticated and economical agriculture sprayers, dusters, and other appliances needed for agriculture and public health.

American Spring & Pressing Works Pvt. Ltd., popularly known for its brand ASPEE, founded by Shri. Lallubhai Makanji Patel an enterprising entrepreneur in 1946. He identified the need for plant protection in an agrarian economy like India, which led to the establishment of ASPEE. Starting from a small workshop and then transforming into a factory, giving birth to Aspee Group of companies which are one of the largest firms in the industry with 500+ employees.

With a strong focus on R&D, ASPEE has managed to economize pesticide doses for environmental consideration, reduce drudgery in operation, and increase the efficacy of sprayers.

The history of ASPEE has been built along the years with hard work, ethical attitudes and the collaboration of all. In our daily routine, we believe that cultivating health and long lasting relationships is vibrant for reaching good results, keeping the integrity and trusting that is necessary to act in an ethical and impartial way, respecting the laws, standards and regulations.

Since, ASPEE believes to move with time they have a list of innovative products including battery sprayers, mechanized farm products, Knapsack power sprayers, portable power sprayers, farm mistbowlers & dusters, ULV sprayers, fogging machines, etc. Moreover, the company also manufactures various spraying accessories like nozzles, spray guns, telescopic lances, spray booms, and spray rigs suitable for every application. Farmers’ satisfaction is the key principle of ASPEE. With “after sale service’ facilities, ASPEE is now the one-stop solution for agricultural sprayers and dusters for crores of farmers across the country.

“Farmers in India share the huge responsibility of feeding the massive Indian population. With technological advancement, farmers have begun to rely on innovative equipment to accomplish this task. ASPEE sprayers and dusters help them to manage pests and insects in the farming areas in a more efficient and affordable manner. We have been serving the Indian farmers with our vast range of agricultural equipment for more than 75 years. We have been steadily investing in our R&D and production to cater to the growing needs in the Indian market. As the saying “Action speaks louder than words”, our newest factory unit at Balwada, Gujarat is a Milestone step in our mission of revolutionizing Indian agricultural space.” added Shri Sharad L. Patel.

It is an honour that ASPEE is the first sprayer company to obtain an ISI mark by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). It is also the first company to make sprayers in India as per the specifications of the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, it is the first company to receive ISO 9001:2000 Certification from Det Norske Veritas, the Netherlands. ASPEE has also been certified ISO 9001: 2015 by the BSI. It is a member of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), Indian Merchant Chamber (IMC), Bombay Metal Exchange, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, American Society of Agricultural And Biological Engineers (ASABE), Asian Association for Agricultural Engineers (AAAE), Bombay Productivity Council (BPC), National Council of Quality Management (NCQM), and Indian Society of Agricultural Engineers (ISAE).