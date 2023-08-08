EMPLOYMENT (08-08-2023)

REQUIRED
Physics Teacher
for Coaching Centre
11th & 12th (CBSE)
Location: Paloura
7780852473
Walk in Interview
8th and 9th 11am to 3pm.
Required female candidates
qualification graduate and above
Tele callers 10
Marketing executive 8
North Quest Technology Pvt Ltd.
1st Floor
104B North block Bahuplaza
7006491414
Cambridge Montessori Pre-School
Roopnagar, Jammu
Urgently Required !
We are seeking a female teacher with experience but freshers are welcome too. Nurture young minds, unleash creativity and create lasting memories. Apply now !
Please mail your CV at cmpsjmu@gmail.com
Contact : 9845014916/9541087798
Job Requirement
A Medical Company requires 35 boys/Girls for official & non official staff in Jammu & Kashmir UT.
Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above
Income : 10,600 to 22500/ PM
(As per Co. rules)
Interested candidates can visit our office alongwith Biodata to apply at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu near VIP Bag Showroom.
Note : Freshers can also apply
Contact : 9796256081, 9906029039
JOB FOR PEON
Peon is required for a CA Office
Timings – 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM
Salary – Rs 8500 Per Month
Office Address : 14/5- A,
Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
For any enquiry,
Call at +91-9419199913
EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu
Teachers required
For teaching Middle classes – 1
For teaching Primary classes – 2
For teaching Pre-Primary classes – 2
Minimum Qualification Graduation
Come with resume and
documents in the school
Required Teachers
1. BA/B.Sc. – B.Ed. – 02
2. MA/M.Sc. – 02
3. MA Hindi/Sociology – 1+1
4. Nursery Trained – 02
5. BA/B.Sc. – 01
Saint Kabir Mem. Public School
Kabir Colony Talab Tillo Jammu
Prefer to Anand Nagar, Amar Colony Talab Tillo Bohri Jammu 7006031997
Contact within two days
after publication.
Required Office Girl for Institute
At Satwari
Timing – 3 PM to 7.30 PM
Salary – 6000/- to 7000/-
Contact No.
7889715827
VACANCY AVAILABLE
for
SUPER DONUTS Restaurant
at Channi Himmat
for Boys
Salary – 9000/-
Mob No 9320691093
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Accounts Assistant
(Male/Female), BCOM
2. Assistant HR (Male/Female),
BBA or MBA
3. Computer Operator,
BCA or BSc
Interview Date: 09.08.2023,
Venue: 545, Talli Morh, Shanti Management Solutions
Send CV via mail to: libra6130@gmail.com
JOB VACANCY
Required a female beautician for an upcoming ladies salon near Bhatindi. Interested may contact in person from 12.30 to 3.30 pm. with their resume at 212-B2 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu
7006870538
Salary 15000+ incentives
VACANCY
Experienced Salesman For a Reputed Cattle Feed Industry
Jammu Kathua Doda Poonch
& Udhampur
Salary as per experience and competence, candidate must have bike with valid driving licence.
Send your resume on mail
Contact 9086099194 – 7889741807
kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com
REQUIRED FACULTY
FOR IAS/JKAS
(GS, CSAT)
at IAS Academy in Gandhi Nagar Jammu
Those having IAS Prelims/Mains cleared can apply
Call 7006627650