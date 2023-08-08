EMPLOYMENT (08-08-2023)

REQUIRED

Physics Teacher

for Coaching Centre

11th & 12th (CBSE)

Location: Paloura

7780852473

Walk in Interview

8th and 9th 11am to 3pm.

Required female candidates

qualification graduate and above

Tele callers 10

Marketing executive 8

North Quest Technology Pvt Ltd.

1st Floor

104B North block Bahuplaza

7006491414

Cambridge Montessori Pre-School

Roopnagar, Jammu

Urgently Required !

We are seeking a female teacher with experience but freshers are welcome too. Nurture young minds, unleash creativity and create lasting memories. Apply now !

Please mail your CV at cmpsjmu@gmail.com

Contact : 9845014916/9541087798

Job Requirement

A Medical Company requires 35 boys/Girls for official & non official staff in Jammu & Kashmir UT.

Qualification : 10th, 12th, Grad. & above

Income : 10,600 to 22500/ PM

(As per Co. rules)

Interested candidates can visit our office alongwith Biodata to apply at 824-A, Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar Jammu near VIP Bag Showroom.

Note : Freshers can also apply

Contact : 9796256081, 9906029039

JOB FOR PEON

Peon is required for a CA Office

Timings – 9.30 AM to 6.00 PM

Salary – Rs 8500 Per Month

Office Address : 14/5- A,

Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

For any enquiry,

Call at +91-9419199913

EVERGREEN HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu

Teachers required

For teaching Middle classes – 1

For teaching Primary classes – 2

For teaching Pre-Primary classes – 2

Minimum Qualification Graduation

Come with resume and

documents in the school

Required Teachers

1. BA/B.Sc. – B.Ed. – 02

2. MA/M.Sc. – 02

3. MA Hindi/Sociology – 1+1

4. Nursery Trained – 02

5. BA/B.Sc. – 01

Saint Kabir Mem. Public School

Kabir Colony Talab Tillo Jammu

Prefer to Anand Nagar, Amar Colony Talab Tillo Bohri Jammu 7006031997

Contact within two days

after publication.

Required Office Girl for Institute

At Satwari

Timing – 3 PM to 7.30 PM

Salary – 6000/- to 7000/-

Contact No.

7889715827

VACANCY AVAILABLE

for

SUPER DONUTS Restaurant

at Channi Himmat

for Boys

Salary – 9000/-

Mob No 9320691093

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Accounts Assistant

(Male/Female), BCOM

2. Assistant HR (Male/Female),

BBA or MBA

3. Computer Operator,

BCA or BSc

Interview Date: 09.08.2023,

Venue: 545, Talli Morh, Shanti Management Solutions

Send CV via mail to: libra6130@gmail.com

JOB VACANCY

Required a female beautician for an upcoming ladies salon near Bhatindi. Interested may contact in person from 12.30 to 3.30 pm. with their resume at 212-B2 South Block Bahu Plaza Jammu

7006870538

Salary 15000+ incentives

VACANCY

Experienced Salesman For a Reputed Cattle Feed Industry

Jammu Kathua Doda Poonch

& Udhampur

Salary as per experience and competence, candidate must have bike with valid driving licence.

Send your resume on mail

Contact 9086099194 – 7889741807

kashmirfeedindustries@gmail.com

REQUIRED FACULTY

FOR IAS/JKAS

(GS, CSAT)

at IAS Academy in Gandhi Nagar Jammu

Those having IAS Prelims/Mains cleared can apply

Call 7006627650