PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina Jointly Inaugurate Key Rail Link, 2 Other Projects

Agartala, Nov 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday jointly inaugurated three projects via virtual mode, including a key rail link between Tripura’s Nischintapur and Gangasagar in the neighbouring country.

The other two projects inaugurated by Modi and Hasina are the 65-km Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line, and Unit 2 of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant in Bangladesh’s Rampal.

Modi said inauguration of the India-Bangladesh rail project — the Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link — was a “historic” moment. “This is the first rail link between the northeast and Bangladesh,” he said.

All the three projects are India-assisted development initiatives.

The 12.24-km rail project (6.78 km dual gauge line in Bangladesh and 5.46 km in Tripura) between Nischintapur and Gangasagar is expected to boost cross-border trade and significantly reduce the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata via Dhaka.

“It is a matter of joy that we have connected once again to celebrate the success of the India-Bangladesh cooperation. In the past nine years, the work we have done together has not happened in decades,” Modi said in an interaction with Hasina over video-conferencing.

Hasina said the three projects would further strengthen the infrastructure development collaboration between the two countries.

“The joint inauguration of these important projects shows that we have a strong bond of friendship and collaboration… I also thank PM Modi for the warm hospitality during my visit in September for the G20 Summit,” she said.

India had extended Rs 392.52 crore as grant assistance to Bangladesh for the Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link, officials said.

As part of the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line, a 65-km broad gauge route was constructed between Bangladesh’s Mongla Port and the existing rail network in Khulna.

The 1,320-MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Project was implemented by the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture between India’s NTPC and the Bangladesh Power Development Board.

The plant is located at Rampal in Khulna division of Bangladesh. (Agencies)