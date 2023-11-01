Centre Earns Rs 500 Crore From Office Scrap Disposal During Cleanliness Campaign

NEW DELHI, Nov 1: The Centre has earned Rs 500 crore by disposing of office scrap during the recently concluded cleanliness campaign, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

During the campaigns conducted by the Government from 2021 to 2023, Rs 1,100 crore revenue has been generated by disposing of office scrap, it said.

The third special campaign generated revenue of Rs 500 crore in the October 2-31 period this year, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

“The special campaign 3.0 has seen Swachhata campaigns being undertaken in more than 2.53 lakh sites and has resulted in freeing 154 lakh square feet of space for effective office use,” it added.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that with every passing year, the size and scale of the special campaign was increasing with more than 2.53 lakh sites covered in 2023 as against 1.01 lakh sites in 2022.

He announced the successful conclusion of the special campaign 3.0 on October 31.

Singh said that it was India’s largest campaign for institutionalising cleanliness and reducing pendency in Government offices. It has witnessed many best practices and milestones, he said.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions, a saturation approach was adopted in the Special Campaign 3.0 that covered more than 2.53 lakh offices even in the remotest parts of India, he added.

The minister called on all officials to continue the momentum of the Special Campaign 3.0 throughout the year and make it a way of life.

“Special campaign 3.0 concluded on October 31, 2023, with outstanding results and after collating all the data, the evaluation phase will start from November 10, 2023,” he added. (Agencies)