PM Modi offers prayers at Gurudwara Rakabganj

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakab Ganj on Sunday and paid tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh guru, for his supreme sacrifice.

Guru Teg Bahadur, whose death anniversary was observed on Saturday, was cremated at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj.

Modi offered prayers during his visit to the gurudwara for which no police bandobast or traffic barriers were put in place to restrict movement of the common man, official sources said.

The prime minister tweeted after his visit, “This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.”

He also tweeted in Punjabi and noted that the Guru gave the supreme sacrifice while defending Hindu religion and spread the message of universal brotherhood.

Hailed in religious traditions as a defender of Hindus and Sikhs, Guru Teg Bahadur was executed by the Mughals for defying them.

In another tweet, Modi said, “It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government’s tenure. Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.”

The prime minister’s visit to one of the most popular gurudwaras among the devotees in the national capital assumes significance as it comes amid intense protests by farmers, especially from Punjab, against the three farm laws enacted by his government.

Modi has been at pains to explain the benefits of farm reforms and often assured farmers that the existing government mechanism to support them, including minimum support price and agriculture mandis, will continue. (AGENCIES)