Sports Council Premier Leagues gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Dec 19: J&K Sports Council Premier League got underway at Sports Stadium, here today.

On fifth day of the ongoing league, Kabaddi, Football and Hockey matches were conducted between different teams wherein Star Club outplayed Rising Super Joint by eight points while Knight Riders defeated Bedaar Club Mandi by huge margin of 19 points and Bedaar Club Mandi trounced Rising Super Joint by five points in Kabaddi matches.

In Hockey, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Hockey Club got better of Shaheed Bhaghat Singh Hockey Club by 10-0 points wherein Salil scored three goals, Noib and Gurjot scored two goals each and Shoib and Gunpreet scored one goal each.

The 2nd match was played between Sham Lal Hockey Club and Power House Hockey Club wherein former defeated the later by 13-0 goals in which Pawan netted five goals, Sohil scored three goals, Shobit netted two goals, Mukesh, Navjot and Jagmeet scored one goal each.

The Hockey matches were officiated by Harmik, Rajinder Singh Toofan, Ranveet, Vikas, Sunil and Navjot.

In Football, Purani Poonch Football Club outplayed Khalsa Club by 3-0 goals whereas Surankote Club beat Chandak Club by 2-0 goals.

Zaheer Kaifi ACR Poonch was the chief guest of today’s matches while Rajinder Singh PEM, Tarlochan Singh PET and Mohinder Bali were among technical panel for Football matches, Sunil Raina PET, Vikas Sharma PET were among technical panel for Hockey and Nazarat Hussain PET, Shabir Malik REK and Ajaz Ahmed REK were among technical panel for Kabaddi matches.

Vote of thanks was presented by Nirdosh Kumar In-charge Manager Sports Stadium Poonch.