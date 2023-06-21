PM Modi-Led Yoga Session At UN Creates Guinness World Record

NEW DELHI, Jun 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s yoga day event at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, June 21, has set a remarkable Guinness World Record for most nationalities in a session.

The yoga celebration was led by PM Modi during his inaugural state visit to the United States, following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The event, commemorating the 9th International Day of Yoga, witnessed the presence of esteemed UN officials, diplomats, and prominent personalities.

Under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, the yoga celebration at the UN headquarters garnered global attention and acclaim by achieving the Guinness World Record for the highest number of nationalities represented in a single yoga session.

Sporting a custom-designed white yoga T-shirt and trousers, PM Modi thanked the attendees who had traveled from far and wide to be part of the celebration.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister joyfully acknowledged the diverse crowd, and said ,”I’m delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I’m told that almost every nationality is represented here today,” Modi told the gathering.

He was joined by President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korisi, deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, and New York City mayor Eric Adams. (Agencies)