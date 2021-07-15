PM Modi lands in Varanasi, received by UP Guv, CM

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Thursday.

At the airport, he was received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national vice-president and party’s UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, and other dignitaries as well as officials.

In a tweet on Thursday, the PMO said, “The prime minister landed in Varanasi a short while ago. He was received at the airport by UP Governor Smt. @anandibenpatel, CM Shri @myogiadityanath and other dignitaries as well as officials.”

During the visit, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore.

The prime minister will inaugurate public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga and three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

Projects worth around Rs 744 crore will be inaugurated.

He will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crore. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv.

He will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

Thereafter, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness. (Agency)