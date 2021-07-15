Taapsee Pannu turns producer by launching her production house Outsiders Films

NEW DELHI : Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu, who has been basking in the success of her back-to-back hits, after working for more than a decade in films, recently added another career milestone by launching her production house, Outsiders Films.

For this, she has joined forces with Pranjal Khandhdiya, a content creator and producer for over 20 years. He has been involved in the production of renowned films such as ‘Super 30′, ’83’, ‘Soorma’, ‘Piku’, ‘Mubarakan’, ‘Azhar’ and is also producing ‘Rashmi Rocket’, which stars Taapsee in the lead.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Instagram account and wrote, “TAAPSEE TURNS PRODUCER… #TaapseePannu turns producer… Joins hands with Pranjal Khandhdiya [involved in the production of #Super30, #83TheFilm, #Soorma, #Piku, #Mubarakan]… The production house – Outsiders Films – will produce a thriller, with #Taapsee headlining it.”

Elated with the launch of her production house, Taapsee shared, “I am thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house ‘Outsiders Films’. Having my business ventures, management comes naturally to me. Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career.”

Explaining her aim as a producer, she continued, “With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who are looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera.”

Talking about naming the company, Taapsee added, “Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds that’s when the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content.”

Speaking about his partnership with Taapsee, Pranjal shared, “Forging a solid partnership needs two people to have a lot of similarities and at the same time different opinions. This is where our partnership becomes so interesting. Taapsee and I both have similar goals, but with varied opinions and approach. Outsiders Films gives us the opportunity to seek our creative goals while complimenting each other at work.”

Rather than just having mere profit-sharing arrangements, Outsiders Films will be doing ground productions for all the projects they are involved in. The first project from the production house will be a thriller, with Taapsee headlining it.

She also owns a wedding planning company and a badminton team called 7 Aces Pune.

On the film front, the 33-year-old-actor is set for a season chock-a-bloc with her next ‘Looop Lapeta’, ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘DooBaaraa’, ‘Shabaash Mithu’, and a south film, along with many others in the pipeline. (Agency)