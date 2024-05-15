PM Modi has established strong relationship with Sikh community: American Sikh leader

WASHINGTON, May 15:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a strong relationship with the Sikhs, a prominent Indian American leader has said while asserting that the free and fair general elections being held in India show the vibrancy and strength of the country’s democratic system.

In an interview with PTI, Sikhs for America leader Jasdeep Singh Jassee said the reporting by a section of the Western media questioning the democratic traditions of India is far away from the truth.

“Look at what’s happening in the US… (opposition candidate and former president Donald) Trump is being dragged to court and he is not being allowed to speak in his campaign. Compared to that, India has a vibrant democracy and is working very effectively,” Singh said, adding India has set an example in conducting free and fair elections.

Singh is scheduled to visit India later this month to support BJP candidate from Amritsar Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the former Indian ambassador to the US.

Singh said the national mood is increasingly in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India has made remarkable progress and seen unprecedented development under his leadership in the last 10 years.

“I am confident that he will be re-elected for the third consecutive term based on his track record, developmental agenda, and vision for a developed world,” he said.

The Punjabi expatriate community was enthusiastic about the candidature of Sandhu and is eager to work with the former diplomat to make Amritsar a world-class city in the coming years, he said.

Amritsar, he said, has the potential to be the hub of cultural, religious, and economic development of the world. Successive elected representatives have neglected the city. With Sandhu, the Punjabi American community believes that Amritsar is headed for its golden period, Singh said.

A group of Indian Americans has already announced USD 100 million in investment for the city. This is just the beginning, there is more to come, Singh, who is leading a high-powered delegation of influential Sikh Americans to campaign for Sandhu in his elections, said.

Applauding Modi for the work that he has done for the Sikh community, he said it was unprecedented and no other prime minister could match his accomplishments.

He is the best friend of the Sikhs, Singh said, hoping that in his third term, he would be able to address the other issues as well for the development of Punjab. “Sikhs are very happy with him,” he said.

Responding to a question, Singh said the killing of separatist Sikh leader Nijjar in Canada last year was a result of a gang war.

The Canadian government needs to make public any evidence that it has against India. Till today Canada has not given any proof of it. The four people who have been arrested, are said to be Indian nationals, but they were living in Canada, the Canadian government gave them the visa, but they ignored their criminal track record, if any in India, he said.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

India dismissed Trudeau’s charges as “absurd” and “motivated.” Nijjar was a Khalistani separatist and he was wanted in India on various terror charges. (PTI)