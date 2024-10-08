PM Modi Hails National Conference’s J&K Win, Says Proud Of BJP Show

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Jammu and Kashmir National Conference for their commendable performance in the Assembly elections and said he was proud of the BJP’s performance too.

“I thank all those who have voted for our party and placed their trust in us. I assure the people that we will keep working for the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of our Karyakartas,” the PM said.

He added these elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been very special.

“They were held for the first time after the removal of Articles 370 and 35(A), and witnessed a high turnout, thus showing the people’s belief in democracy. I compliment each and every person of Jammu and Kashmir for this,” the PM said.

