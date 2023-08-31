World Sanskrit Day | PM Modi Asks People To Share One Sanskrit Sentence On X

New Delhi, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day on Thursday and urged them to share a sentence in the ancient language to celebrate its greatness.

“Greetings on World Sanskrit Day. I laud all those who are passionate about it. India has a very special relation with Sanskrit. To celebrate this great language, I urge you all to share one sentence in Sanskrit,” he said on X.

In a following post in Sanskrit, he spoke about India hosting the G20 Summit in the coming days and how people from all over the world will come here and learn of its great culture.

World Sanskrit Day is observed to raise awareness about the language used by scholars and saints in ancient India to pen several revered books, especially about religious teachings and philosophy. (AGENCIES)