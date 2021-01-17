PM Modi flags off eight trains connecting Statue of Unity

NEW DELHI, Jan 17:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadia in Gujarat where the world’s tallest statue, Statue of Unity, is located.

“Kevadiya is emerging as one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world. More people are now coming to see the Statue of Unity, than the Statue of Liberty. Since it has been launched, nearly 50 lakh people have come to see the Statue of Unity,” Prime Minister Modi said in his remarks.

The Prime Minister said the connectivity will be beneficial for tourists coming to the Statue of Unity but also help in changing the lives of the tribal community of Kevadiya. He expressed the hope that the connectivity will bring new opportunities for job and self-employment.

Mr Modi said that many facilities have been brought to Kevadiya and employment was being generated in nearby Adivasi villages. He said that more than 200 rooms in Adivasi villages have been turned into homestays.

The tallest statue of Sardar Patel, described as India’s “Iron Man” for his efforts in uniting all provinces and princely states with India, at Kevadiya is known as Statue of Unity as a remembrance and tribute to the leader with steely resolve and determination.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated various other projects relating to the railways, saying that modernisation of railways was underway. “We are focussing on newer technology in the railways. It is for the first time in the history of raliways when so many trains have been flagged off for the same place from different corners of the country,” he said while referring to the connectivity of different regions with Kevadiya in Gujarat. Mr Modi flagged off the trains and inaugurated several other projects via video conferencing.

The trains that were flagged off, connecting Kevadia to different regions included Varanasi to Kevadiya Express, Dadar-Kevadiya Express, Ahmedabad-Kevadiya Jan Shatabdi Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kevadiya Express, Rewa-Kevadiya Express, Chennai-Kevadiya Express, Pratapnagar-Kevadiya MEMU and Kevadiya-Pratapnagar MEMU.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the newly electrified section of Pratapnagar-Kevadiya which will enable speedier train movement. It has been built at the cost of Rs. 811 crore and includes three major stations, eight major bridges and 79 minor bridges.

The event, held in virtual format, was attended by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani. (UNI)