Majalta Cricket League commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 17: Majalta Cricket League, organised by Bhupinder Singh Pathania Charitable Trust (SBSPCT), commenced at Majalta, here today.

About 36 teams of different Panchayats are participating. The inaugural match was played between Panchayat Khoon and Panchayat Plaiter.

Khoon won the toss and elected to bat first. Panchayat Khoon team scored 168 runs in 14.5 overs, whereas the opponent team failed to chase the target and bundled out at 149 runs and lost the match with the margin of 18 runs in 15 overs.

Vivek Rathore made 78 runs while Raj Sharma scored 40 runs for Panchayat Khoon whereas the star bowling performers were Danesh and Mohit who took three wickets each.

The tournament was thrown open by Arjun Singh Pathania, secretary SBSPCT in presence of RS Pathania, spokesperson JKBJP, Amit Sharma, member DDC Majalta, Juhi Manhas, member DDC Khoon, Kamal Kishore chairman organizing committee, Manoj Verma, Sanjeev Singh, Gurdev Singh, Raman Khajuria, SHO Majalta and Naib Tehsildar Deot.