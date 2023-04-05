DE Web Desk
New Delhi, Apr 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed happiness about the Geographical Indication Tag for Ladakh’s Wood Carving, a first of its kind, said a press release by Prime Minister’s Office.
Replying to the tweet by a Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Prime Minister said; “This will make Ladakh’s cultural traditions even more popular and benefit artisans.”
Namgyal on Tuesday tweeted, “Greetings to the people of Ladakh for getting GI Tag to Ladakh’s Wood Carving, a first of its kind. It will surely promote the handicraft culture of the artisans as well as the local economy of the artisans of Ladakh globally. Congratulations!!!!”
PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over GI Tag For Ladakh’s Wood Carving
