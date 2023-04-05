PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over GI Tag For Ladakh’s Wood Carving

DE Web Desk

New Delhi, Apr 5 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed happiness about the Geographical Indication Tag for Ladakh’s Wood Carving, a first of its kind, said a press release by Prime Minister’s Office.

Replying to the tweet by a Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the Prime Minister said; “This will make Ladakh’s cultural traditions even more popular and benefit artisans.”

Namgyal on Tuesday tweeted, “Greetings to the people of Ladakh for getting GI Tag to Ladakh’s Wood Carving, a first of its kind. It will surely promote the handicraft culture of the artisans as well as the local economy of the artisans of Ladakh globally. Congratulations!!!!”