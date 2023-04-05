Pak Based Hizbul Terrorist Mushtaq Ahmed Mir Among 4 Named In NIA Charge-Sheet In Al Huda Terror Funding Case

New Delhi, Apr 5: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet naming Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Mushtaq Ahmed Mir among four in the Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET) terror funding case linked to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI).

JEI had set up the trust to “mobilise funds to further its anti-India agenda” even after it was banned, said the anti-terror agency in the charge sheet that was filed before a special court in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mushtaq Ahmed Mir alias Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar is among the four individuals and entities named in the chargesheet. Others charged in the case are AHET, Md. Amir Shamshi, a ‘rukun’ (primary member) and chairperson of AHET, and Abdul Hamid Ganai alias Abdul Hamid Fayaz, a resident of Shopian.

All four have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Indian Penal Code, said the NIA.

JEI was declared an Unlawful Association in 2019. The NIA, which was subsequently mandated to investigate the continued suspicious activities of the banned terror outfit, had registered a case against JEI in September 2022.

“Investigations have revealed that Md Amir Shamshi was responsible for the day-to-day working of AHET, which was formed by JEI with the explicit purpose of mobilising funds to carry on its secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir,” said the NIA.

“Amir collected funds for JEI, J&K, through the Trust in the form of educational and religious donations. He channelized the funds to his co-accused, Amir-e-Jamaat (Head of JEI J&K) Abdul Hamid Ganai, to further the banned outfit’s anti-India agenda.”

Amir also conspired with Mushtaq Ahmed Mir, originally a resident of Rajouri, said the NIA, adding “Mushtaq sent funds to Amir from Pakistan through Hawala channels.”

“Amir used these funds to organise propaganda meetings to motivate individuals to engage in secessionist and terror activities,” added NIA. (Agencies)