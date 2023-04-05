Two Militants Who Fled From Police Custody In Baramulla, Arrested: Police

Baramulla, Apr 5: Two militants who had managed to flee from police custody in the northern district of Baramulla in the wee hours on Wednesday were arrested, a police official said.

“Both the militants who had fled from police custody were arrested in the Chakloo area,” the official confirmed that they had managed give slip to police during Sehri time taking advantage of the darkness. “Both were arrested within 15 hours.”

Earlier, police had sounded a high alert across Baramulla and a massive hunt was launched to track the militants. The duo was arrested in connection with a grenade blast in which an employee of a newly-opened wine shop was killed and three others were injured in Baramulla district on May 17, last year.

The militants, who gave slip to police, were identified as Maroof Nazir Soleh and Shahid Showkat Bala – both the residents of Baramulla. They were part of a Falcon Squad (TRF) – Lashkar e Toiba offshoot and were arrested on May 19 last year, a police official said.

Following the incident, the joint contingent of forces launched a cordon and search operation in the several areas of Baramulla to nab the militants,” the official had said earlier, adding that “Several check points across Baramulla including Sopore were set to track the militants.

Police said that apart from the attack on the wine shop, the module was involved in grenade throwing in town and firing attacks etc over a period of time.

“Five pistols, 23 grenades, one suspicious package (likely IED) besides seven magazines, 205 rounds of ammunition and 4 cleaning rods along with a bike used in the attack on the wine shop had been seized from their possession. (KNO)