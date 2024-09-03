PM Modi Arrives In Brunei On First Leg Of Two-Nation Visit

Bandar Seri Begawan, Sep 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said he was looking forward to strong ties with Brunei, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages, as he arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation trip during which he will hold talks with the country’s top leadership.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, said he was looking forward to his meetings with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to advance the historical relationship to new heights.

“Landed in Brunei Darussalam. Looking forward to strong ties between our nations, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages. I thank Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming me at the airport,” Modi said in a post on X.

As a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi was received by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the airport. Modi was accorded a warm welcome and given a guard of honour at the airport.

“PM @narendramodi alights in Brunei to a ceremonial welcome. Warmly received by Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

“This visit is special as it is the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM and is taking place as the two countries are celebrating 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year,” Jaiswal added.

The prime minister expressed confidence in advancing India’s historical ties with Brunei Darussalam and deepening its strategic partnership with Singapore during his three-day visit to the two countries.

Brunei is an important partner in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision. India and Brunei enjoy a friendly relationship which is marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues. The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium, the MEA said in a release.

Modi was welcomed by the vibrant Indian community members when he arrived at the hotel where he would be staying during his visit. He interacted with the community members. A little girl presented Modi with his sketch and he gave her his autograph.

Later in the evening, Modi will inaugurate the new chancery premises of the High Commission of India. He will also interact with the Indian community there.

He will also visit an iconic mosque built by the father of the present Sultan.

On Wednesday, Modi will hold bilateral talks with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Earlier in his departure statement in New Delhi, Modi said he was embarking on a first-ever bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam.

“As we celebrate the 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights,” Modi said.

The visit will further strengthen India’s cooperation with Brunei in all existing sectors, including defence cooperation, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation, capacity building, culture as well as people-to-people exchanges and explore avenues for cooperation in newer sectors, the MEA earlier said.

From Brunei, Modi will travel to Singapore on Wednesday, where he will meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. He would also meet with leaders of Singapore’s vibrant business community.

“Both countries are important partners in our Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision. I am confident that my visits would further strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore and the larger ASEAN region,” Modi said. (PTI)