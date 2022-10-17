PM launches single brand ‘Bharat’ for subsidised fertilisers; 600 Kisan Samruddhi Kendras

NEW DELHI, Oct 17: The Centre has started a new scheme – Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana – One Nation One Fertiliser – under which it is mandatory for companies to market all subsidised fertilisers under single brand ‘Bharat’.

The prime minister launched the single brand Bharat under the scheme during the two-day event PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022 being held here.

This is being done to prevent criss-cross movement of fertilisers and reduce high freight subsidy.

All subsidised soil nutrients – urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and NPK – will be marketed under the single brand Bharat across the nation.

Modi also inaugurated 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) that will act as a one-stop-shop for farmers who can buy products and avail multiple services related to the agriculture sector.

The Centre intends to convert more than 3.3 lakh fertiliser retail shops in the country into PM-KSK in a phased manner.

The PM-KSK will supply agri-inputs like seeds, fertilisers and farm implements. It will also provide testing facilities for soil, seeds and fertilisers. Information about government schemes will also be provided.

During the event, the prime minister also launched ‘Indian Edge’, an e-magazine on fertilisers. It will provide information on domestic and international fertiliser scenarios, including recent developments, price trends analysis, availability and consumption, among others.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the programme. (PTI)