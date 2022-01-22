PM interacts with DM Baramulla, others from Aspirational Districts

Calls for time-bound targets for Govt programmes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually addressed the Deputy Commissioners of Aspirational Districts of the country during which Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar was also invited as the only DC from Jammu and Kashmir.

This interaction with Deputy Commissioner Baramulla was first of its kind and a great honor for being one amongst the five districts of the country. He was specially invited in the event as the Baramulla district has recorded overwhelming and remarkable performance thrice in subsequent NITI Aayog’s delta rankings.

On the occassion, Modi enquired from the Deputy Commissioner about the success of the district Baramulla in achieving the better results within the given resources.

The Deputy Commissioner Baramulla apprised the Prime Minister about the initiative and the platform provided by NITI Aayog which identified the critical gaps and ensured the multi-stage monitoring besides, raising the stakes of the filed functionaries from front line worker to Deputy Commissioner in achieving the targets.

Kumar highlighted the achievements made in sectors like Agriculture and Water Resources, Health and Nutrition, Skill Development and Financial Inclusion and Basic Infrastructure. The systematic governance systems, better coordination, excellent convergence of funds and functionaries created an environment for better result oriented implementation of the schemes yielding desired outcomes which is reflective of the change in the lives of the common masses, Kumar added.

Later, CEO NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant appreciated the efforts and tremendous progress made by Baramulla during this period amongst the Aspirational Districts.

It is worthwhile to mention here that district Baramulla has secured three times awards worth Rs. 19 crore through challenge mode in the Champions of Change initiative of NITI Aayog.

The event was virtually attended by the Chief Ministers of the States and Governors of UTs including Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Ministers.

In his address, Modi asked District Magistrates to work on time-bound targets to increase ease of living for people and asserted that the country’s goal today is to achieve 100 percent saturation of services and facilities.

Modi also called for a direct and emotional connection between administration and the public to ensure ‘top to bottom’ as well as ‘bottom to top’ governance flow.

In his remarks at the virtual interaction with DMs and some Chief Ministers, Modi said the teamwork of Centre, States and local administration was yielding good results in aspirational districts.

“Today, aspirational districts are eliminating the barriers to the progress of the country. With the efforts of all of you, aspirational districts are becoming accelerators of growth instead of impediments,” he told the DMs.

The Prime Minister said that these districts have proved that due to the elimination of silos in implementation, optimum utilisation of resources takes place.

He emphasised the exponential benefits of this reform and said when silos end, one plus one doesn’t become two but eleven.

“We see this collective power in the aspirational districts today,” Modi said.

Launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018, the aspirational districts programme aims to quickly and effectively transform 112 most under-developed districts across the country.

The Prime Minister said various ministries and departments of the Government have prepared a list of 142 districts that are not so much lagging in development but are weak on one or two parameters.

He stressed the need to work with the same collective approach as is being done in the aspirational districts.

“This is a new challenge for all the Governments – the Government of India, the State Government, the district administration, and the Government machinery. Now we have to complete this challenge together,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister told the DMs that seeing the successes achieved in the aspirational districts, the country has now expanded its targets further.

The Prime Minister drew the attention of the officers towards the changed mindset and reiterated that today, the country’s goal is to achieve 100 percent saturation of services and facilities.

“We have a long way to go compared to the milestones we have achieved so far and have to work on a much bigger scale,” he said and called for time-bound targets for taking roads to all the villages of the districts, Ayushman Bharat cards, bank accounts to every person, Ujjwala gas connection, insurance, pension housing for everyone.