LG pays homage to Subhas Chandra Bose

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 22: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the eve of Netaji’s Janm- Jayanti.

23rd January is observed as “Parakram Divas” to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

In a message, the Lt Governor remembered Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is the true icon of patriotism, courage, selfless service, discipline, earthly wisdom, simplicity, and iron will. We are indebted to Netaji for his resilience against the British colonial rule, and for his monumental role in the Indian freedom struggle. Young generation should revisit Netaji’s legacy and remember his unparalleled contribution to the nation. We must work together towards realizing his dream of strong and Aatm-Nirbhar Bharat, said the Lt Governor.

The youth of the country must follow the universal and eternal values that he stood for. His life and teachings will continue to be relevant for the generations to come, the Lt Governor observed.