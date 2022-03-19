PM committed to welfare of securitymen in J&K: HM

Martyrs’ kin given appointment orders

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 19: The Government of India led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of security personnel of Jammu & Kashmir.

Displaying this commitment, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah handed over appointment orders on compassionate grounds in Jammu last night to the next of kin of four security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police who were martyred in terrorist incidents in the Union Territory.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha; Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh and DGP of Jammu & Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh were present on the occasion.

Shah later interacted with the next of kin of the martyred security personnel. He said the entire nation is proud of the courage and commitment shown by these brave security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Shah handed over appointment orders on compassionate grounds to Pooja Devi as Panchayat Secretary in Jammu district. She is wife of late Sgct Rohit Kumar, who was appointed as constable in the Jammu & Kashmir Executive Police in June 2011. He remained associated with counter insurgency operations from the beginning of his career and in the forefront in the anti-militancy grid. He was promoted out of turn on 07.07.2017 as Sgct from the rank of constable for his gallant action. On 12th January 2022, a police party from district Kulgam along with the Army, on specific information about presence of terrorists in village Sehpora Pariwan, Kulgam laid siege and started search operations. While civilians were being evacuated, militants fired on the police party, resulting in injuries to three Army Jawans and Sgct Rohit Kumar, who later succumbed to his injuries. In this encounter, the dreaded Pakistani militant Babar was also eliminated.

Ifra Yaqoob was given order as Orderly-cum-Chowkidar in Industries and Commerce Department. She is daughter of Late HC Mohammad Yaqoob Shah, who had joined J&K Armed Police as Constable in February 1992. On 13.08.2014 after performing his duties, Shah was on way to his Coy Hqr Bijbehara, Anantnag along with others in a police gypsy which was attacked by terrorists at Galander Pampore, Pulwama. In this incident, Shah made the supreme sacrifice for the nation leaving behind his aged parents, wife, minor son and daughter.

Aabid Bashir was given appointment order as Follower in Jammu and Kashmir Police.He is the son of late constable Bashir Ahmad Sheik, who was appointed as constable in J&K Executive Police in July 1991 and remained posted in District Srinagar till his death. During the intervening night of 29/30 of January 2000, terrorists attacked a police party at Rabitar Bridge, Ganderbal in which Constable Bashir Ahmad Sheik laid down his life leaving behind his wife, minor son and daughter.

Mohsin Mushtaq was given appointment order as Follower in Jammu and Kashmir Police. He is the son of Late Follower Mushtaq Ahmad, who had joined J&K Police in May 1990 and remained posted in JKAP 8th Bn till his death. On 09.05.1993 terrorists fired on a BSF patrolling party on the main road Kunan, Bandipora.

The firing was retaliated by the security forces. In the retaliatory action, one terrorist was killed. However, Follower Mushtaq Ahmad was also killed in the cross fire. The deceased left behind his aged parents and a son, who was only four months at that time.

It is pertinent to mention here that Amit Shah during his last visit to Jammu & Kashmir in October 2021 visited the house of Martyr Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar in Srinagar, and in 2019 handed over an appointment letter to the wife of martyr Inspector Arshad Khan.

The Union Home Minister has lauded the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police in restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir on numerous occasions and in number of fora.