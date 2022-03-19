Govt claims on normalcy, development, peace invisible on ground: Dr Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 19: National Conference (NC) president and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah today said the incumbent regime’s normalcy, peace and development narrative is hardly visible on ground in Jammu and Kashmir.

“People are yearning for their democratic, constitutional and human rights, which have incessantly been abridged since 2019,” he said while addressing a public gathering at Harinara, Singhpora, Pattan.

Cautioning people against the divisive forces contriving to divide people on religious, regional and sectarian lines, Dr Farooq said that the people of J&K are confronting a two-front battle, one with those peddling divisive agenda nationally and the other one locally. He stressed on the need to identify internal and external enemies of J&K, saying it is the unity of the people of J&K that will not let the nefarious plans of such forces work.

“Sher-e-Kashmir always maintained that a day will come when there will be a leader in every street and corner of Kashmir. The prevailing circumstances have attested to his forewarning. Today we see mushrooming of political parties and leaders in every nook and corner of Kashmir. The risky political vacuum created by the decisions of August 2019 cannot be filled by such airdropped leaders. It is a genuine popular representative Government that will meet the challenge of instilling faith in the hearts of people,” he said.

The NC president said, “In spite of their failures to make inroads into Kashmir even with the help of their A and B teams, the communal forces are now up to creating leaders in every mohalla, street and village. It is a warning sign for us. The people of Kashmir must remain cautious of such forces who want to divide our society on regional, religious, communal, and sectarian lines,” he said.

Earlier, Dr Abdullah visited the bereaved family of late Jalal Ud Din Wani. He was accompanied by senior party leaders Aga Mehmood and Reyaz Bedar on the visit. Joined in by the Party’s local unit functionaries and senior leaders, Dr Farooq offered Fatiha for the deceased and extended profound sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.