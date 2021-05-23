Plus 2 Forum demands expediting pending cases of promotion

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: All J&K Plus Two Lecturers’ Forum has appealed the School Education Department to expedite the pending cases of regularization of Principals, which have been held up for want of the Vigilance clearance.

The demand was raised during Central Executive body meeting of the Forum, held under the leadership of its president Deepak Sharma in virtual mode.

“Administrative Secretary B K Singh has fulfilled long pending demand of the Forum and released the regularisation list of Principals in a time bound manner and the Forum hopes that regularisation of all left out cases of Principals pending for want of vigilance clearance without any fault on part of incharge individuals, will also be expedited,” said Deepak Sharma.

Dr Manzoor, President All J&K PlusTwo Lecturers’ Forum, Kashmir also stressed to release 70 vacancies reserved in respect of those who, either not joined on placement as Principals or those whose whereabouts are not known, at the earliest so that same may be utilized and loss if any occurred to any individual in regularisation may be covered.

Forum also demanded promotion list of CEOs and equivalents as significant number of posts are lying vacant and additional list of Senior Lecturers as the Principals’ regularisation has paved the way for the same. Forum members also reiterated their demand of release of promotion list of Higher Secondary School Principals for smooth functioning of School Education Department as about 300 schools are lying headless and also stressed that charge allowance be given to about 2000 Lecturers working in incharge capacity to end exploitation of human resource.

They further hoped that practical shape will soon be given to ACP/ Time Bound Promotion and Induction Quota into KAS in favour of Plus Two Lecturers as already demanded till the creation of Education Administrative Service (EAS) from officers/ Academicians exclusively drawn from the School Education Department.