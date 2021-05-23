Deaths in Jammu due to black fungus alarming signal: Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: Expressing serious concern over the death of a black fungus case in Jammu, JKPCC termed it as warning signal while reiterating that the facilities positioned in various hospitals are still far from satisfactory to meet the challenges of this grim situation.

Reacting to the reports of black fungus deaths and still higher number of casualties in Jammu province as compared to the cases of infections, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said that the authorities have to be more vigorous in its approach in view of these warning signals and meet the shortfalls in every aspect on war footing basis including making available vaccination for all age groups.

He demanded that the report and the main recommendations of central team of experts be made public and implemented immediately , as the reasons for higher number of deaths as compared to the number of cases being detected daily in Jammu region , is still not known and the people are worried a lot.

“The shortcomings especially the acute shortage of manpower was found by LG Manoj Sinha, who ordered of late, immediate recruitments of around 300 nurses and others, indicating the huge failure to take timely steps for Covid.There should be complete transparency and fairness in the matter of emergency recruitments and due opportunity be given to the eligible candidates of far flung areas and Districts to apply and get due consideration in the process, as the lockdown and lack of transportation is main hurdle in the walk in interviews,” added the statement.

JKPCC alleged that the Government has so far failed to provide adequate quantity of vaccine for all age groups and the delay could be fatal. “For the age group of 18 to 45years, no slots are being booked while there is shortage of vaccine for above 45 age group too apart from adequate facilities. The Government has failed to vaccinate the above 18 age groups while the apprehension of third wave is knocking our doors,” alleged Mr Sharma.

The party also demanded that the treatment of Covid -19 and black fungus as well as vaccination should be covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme.