IIM Jammu releases its ‘Placement Reports’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: Indian Institute of Management, Jammu released its official Placement Reports, both for final and summer placements for fourth and fifth batch, according to which 121 companies visited for final placements and 116 for the summers.

A total of 94 students of 4th Batch of MBA appeared for the final placements. IIM Jammu saw new opportunities coming its way as the students secured excellent roles in domains like analytics, consulting, and strategy, in addition to roles in marketing, finance and operations. The institute continued to create a strong presence in the industry by being one of the fastest-growing IIMs.

The campus saw prominent recruiters like Deloitte, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., HCL, Tata Power, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, and in addition hosted new recruiters like ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited, CEAT, Kotak Mahindra, and Vedanta along with several others. The highest CTC stood at INR 32LPA, the top quartile CTC at INR 14.48LPA, while the average and median CTC stood at INR 10.34LPA and 10 LPA respectively. A total of 104 offers were received out of which 3 were self-sourced.

The 5th batch of the institute’s flagship program comprises of 223 students appeared for the summer placements. With more than 116 companies visited for summer internship placement, IIM Jammu became one of the preferred campuses for recruiters. Recruiters from several sectors like Automotive, FinTech, Consulting, Logistics, Media, Healthcare, IT, FMCG, Real Estate, etc visited the campus for placements. Some of the prominent recruiters for this year included- Vedanta, Optum, Amul, Parle, Bosch, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, S&P Global, V-Guard, Noveltech, among others.

The highest stipend was INR 300000. And the top quartile stipend is INR 93243. The average stipend stood at INR 44,829.

The campus has been one of the most preferred hiring destinations for top recruiters in the country owing to the excellent pool of talent available with high business acumen. Placement activity was coordinated by Prof Jabir Ali and Dr Baljeet Singh, Chairperson and Co-Chairperson Placements, respectively, at IIM Jammu.

Prof B S Sahay, Director IIM Jammu expresses its deep gratitude to the recruiters who persistently supported the institute in these difficult times of ongoing COVID pandemic.