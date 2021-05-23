Attempts of smuggling heroin, poppy straw foiled

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 23: Continuing its drive against drug peddlers, Udhampur Police today foiled two separate attempts of smuggling heroin and poppy straw in the district.

Besides arresting the accused drug peddlers, Police party of Police Station Udhampur seized 255 grams of heroin and 30 kg poppy straw.

Reports said that patrolling party of PS Udhampur, led by SHO Chanchal Singh, under the supervision of Dy SP Hqrs Sahil Mahajan, intercepted a vehicle (PB31H-9856) at Dhar road near Tawi Bridge Roun Domail, here last night.

During checking, 255 grams of heroin, one digital weighing machine and cash of Rs 2000 were recovered from the said vehicle. Police arrested driver of the vehicle, identified as Shubham Gupta alias Gagu, son of Late Yashpaul Gupta, residing near Pandhav Mandir Udhampur.

In this connection, a case FIR number 169/2021, under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered at PS Udhampur and further investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, in another success, Police party of Police Station Udhampur apprehended a drug peddler with 30 kg of poppy straw, here last night.

The consignment was being smuggled in a truck, bearing registration number PB14N/7888, which intercepted by a Police party of PS Udhampur at Jakhani Chowk.

Police seized the poppy straw as well as the truck and arrested the driver, identified as Bhajan Singh, son of Jeet Ram of Sakhour Jhaj, Tehsil Anandpur Sahab, Punjab.

In this connection, case FIR number 168/2021, under section 8/15 NDPS Act has been registered at PS Udhampur and further investigation is underway.