20 persons arrested, 13 shops sealed, 17 FIRs registered: SSP Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 23: Twenty persons were arrested for violating SOPs, which were issued in wake of rising cases of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli, around 20 persons were arrested for violating pandemic guidelines across Jammu district in the past 24 hours. Thirteen shops were sealed and 4 vehicles were also seized for violating the SOPs, he added.

Seventeen FIRs were registered against the violators at different police station across Jammu district, SSP informed.

“People have started understanding the situation and not stepping out unnecessary of their houses”, SSP said, and laid emphasis to follow Do’s and Dont’s issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Health and Medical Education Department J&K viz washing hands frequently, covering nose and mouth with handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing, avoid participating in large gathering, avoid close contact with anyone, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.

SSP also stressed upon the masses to protect themselves from the pandemic and take measures to prevent its spreading.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli sought the cooperation of the general public with the health workers and police so as to have an effective and efficient response to the COVID-19 pandemic.