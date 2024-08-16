Plant trees

Sir,

Let us rewind our memory and play the current year’s hair-raising episodes of devastating forest fires all around during the out gone summer season. We would find that immeasurable loss has been done to the green gold by us. In Udhampur surroundings, we saw the mountains on fire. To set the God gifted green wealth on fire is an unending practice of ours in the year’s two dry seasons viz Summer and Autumn.

The Govt. on its part by adopting different means endeavours hard to spread the awareness among masses of all shades and areas relating to the importance , safety and promotion of Green gold. Even the students of all levels like schools, colleges and universities combating the unfair weather’s fury take out big processions on roads in burning heat and biting cold, organize symposiums, debates, slogan/ essay writings, painting competitions etc to acquaint the society of the forests significance for all the living beings on the planet Earth. Meaning thereby, the life on Earth without forests is not possible.

Hence it is our duty towards one and all, including ourselves, to take pledge to plant more and more trees particularly during the monsoons and winters. In fact both the seasons provide us ample opportunity to cover up the forest fires loss by way of plantations and sowings as well.Let us act as responsible citizens.Our efforts for swachhata, cleanliness and clean environment should practically appear on ground. Besides this, there is none who is not aware of the forest importance. Fully knowing the fact we willfully cause damage to the forests in varied manners. It is an unpardonable crime against all the living beings in the lap of Mother Earth. The practice is consistent and highly damaging . It needs to be prevented by all means. In this context, we have all the needed methods in our law books.

Swatantra Dev Kotwal

Udhampur, UT of J&K.