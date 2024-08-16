Our constant endeavour to ensure modern infrastructure in Maharashtra: PM Modi

NEW DELHI, Aug 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that it is his government’s constant endeavour to ensure modern infrastructure in Maharashtra as the Union Cabinet cleared the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project.

He said on X, “This is a landmark infrastructure project which will link key areas in and around Thane, as well as enhance comfort and convenience.”

With the Cabinet also approving the Pune Metro Phase-1 project extension, he said this is a great news for the city’s further development.

He said, “Pune is an important economic centre of our nation and we are committed to boosting the city’s infrastructure.”

On the Cabinet decision to expand the metro rail extension in Bengaluru, he said it is a boost for “Namma Bengaluru’s infrastructure”.

The metro network of the city expands with the Cabinet approving two new corridors, consisting of 30 more stations. This will enhance the commuter experience and boost ‘Ease of Living’, Modi added.

The Union Cabinet on Friday also approved airport projects at Bagdgora in West Bengal and Bihta in Bihar at an estimated total cost of Rs 2,962 crore.

Modi said, “Increased air connectivity is great news for tourism and commercial growth. The Cabinet today has approved new civilian enclaves at Bagdogra in West Bengal and Bihta in Bihar. This will ensure seamless travel to and from these places.” (PTI)