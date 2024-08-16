Govt extends term of Backward Classes Commission

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 16: Government has extended the term of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission by a period of three months with effect from the date of expiry of the term of the Commission i.e September, 17- 2024 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

The Commission has been asked to submit its final recommendations in the matter within the stipulated period of time. The Order to this effect was issued by Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs here, today by partially modifying its previous Order No 2030-JK(LD) of 2020 dated 19-03-2020 read with Government order No 2238-JK(LD) of 2024 dated 22-02-2024.